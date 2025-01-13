Fantasy Football
Ahkello Witherspoon headshot

Ahkello Witherspoon Injury: Injures thigh vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 8:35pm

Witherspoon exited Monday night's wild-card playoff contest against the Vikings with a thigh injury and is doubtful to return, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Witherspoon walked off the field with the training staff after T.J. Hockenson's 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Josh Wallace is next up for cornerback reps behind Cobie Durant, Darious Williams and Quentin Lake.

