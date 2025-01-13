Ahkello Witherspoon Injury: Injures thigh vs. Minnesota
Witherspoon exited Monday night's wild-card playoff contest against the Vikings with a thigh injury and is doubtful to return, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Witherspoon walked off the field with the training staff after T.J. Hockenson's 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Josh Wallace is next up for cornerback reps behind Cobie Durant, Darious Williams and Quentin Lake.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now