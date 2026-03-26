Ahkello Witherspoon headshot

Ahkello Witherspoon News: Agrees to deal with Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 2:06pm

Witherspoon (shoulder) is signing with the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Witherspoon will join the team after visiting Washington on Thursday. He evidently showed during the visit that the shoulder injury which landed Witherspoon on IR to finish his tenure with the Rams is no longer bothering the cornerback. Commanders GM Adam Peters was part of San Francisco's front office when the 49ers drafted Witherspoon in 2017.

Ahkello Witherspoon
Washington Commanders
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