Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ahkello Witherspoon headshot

Ahkello Witherspoon News: Suiting up versus Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Witherspoon (thigh) will play in Sunday's NFC divisional-round contest versus the Eagles, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon was questionable to play after he sustained a thigh injury during Monday's 27-9 win against the Vikings in the wild-card round. The 29-year-old played in 13 regular-season games and has been the top cornerback for the Rams most of the year. Witherspoon will have an important role in helping slow down an Eagles passing game headlined by wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Ahkello Witherspoon
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now