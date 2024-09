Aidan Hutchinson: Another sack in Week 3

Hutchinson recorded six total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Cardinals.

Hutchinson continued his red-hot start to the season, bringing down Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray for a sack in the fourth quarter. Through three games in 2024, Hutchinson has compiled 16 total tackles (11 solo), including a league-high 6.5 sacks, while also forcing a fumble.