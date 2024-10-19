Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Could be back for Super Bowl?

Hutchinson (leg, IR) may have a realistic chance to return for a potential Super Bowl appearance if the Lions are able to advance that far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hutchinson suffered a broken left tibia and fibula in Detroit's Week 6 dismantling of the Cowboys in Dallas and underwent immediate surgery last Sunday night. Hutchinson was given a recovery timeline of four-to-six months, and the Super Bowl is set for Feb. 9, which would be less than four full months post-injury. Returning in time for a potential Super Bowl would be optimistic, but crazier things have happened, and Hutchinson has youth on his side. Hutchinson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is fully expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.