Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Impressive start cut short in 2024

Hutchinson finished the 2024 regular season with 19 total tackles (12 solo), including 7.5 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble over five games.

Hutchinson got off to a red-hot start in 2024, recording at least 1.0 sacks in four of Detroit's first five games, including a Week 2 performance against the Buccaneers in which he compiled 4.5 sacks. The defensive end suffered a season-ending broken left tibia and fibula in Week 6 against the Cowboys, cutting short what figured to be a rather special season. The 24-year-old will continue to focus on his recovery process and he'll enter the 2025 offseason on the final year of his rookie contract.