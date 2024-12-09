Aidan O'Connell Injury: Coach pessimistic with MRI upcoming

Coach Antonio Pierce said after Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers that O'Connell's knee injury "doesn't look good," per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that O'Connell is set to undergo additional testing Monday.

O'Connell needed an immediate air cast on his leg after getting hurt against the Buccaneers and was carted off the field. While official word on the severity of the injury won't come until after the results of Monday's MRI, it's likely that O'Connell's injury will keep him from suiting up for the Raiders' remaining four games, which would thrust Desmond Ridder into a starting role.