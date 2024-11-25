Aidan O'Connell Injury: Could return from IR in Week 13

The Raiders are hopeful that O'Connell (thumb) will be ready to return from injured reserve and start their Week 13 game against the Chiefs on Friday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell opened the season as the Raiders' No. 2 quarterback, but after coming on in relief for a struggling Gardner Minshew in Weeks 3 and 5, the second-year signal-caller took over as Las Vegas' starter in Week 6. He made just two starts before suffering a broken right thumb in Week 7, resulting in his move to IR. While recovering over the past five weeks, O'Connell seems to be making good progress, with head coach Antonio Pierce noting Sunday that O'Connell was able to do some throwing this past week. Assuming the Raiders open O'Connell's 21-day evaluation window this week, he'll have a chance to step back in as Las Vegas' starter after Minshew suffered a season-ending fractured collarbone in the Week 12 loss to the Broncos. Desmond Ridder finished out that contest under center and would be the top candidate to start in Kansas City if the Raiders aren't comfortable with having O'Connell step back into the lineup on a short week.