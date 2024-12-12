Fantasy Football
Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 2:59pm

O'Connell (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, O'Connell suffered a bone bruise to his left knee late in the third quarter of the Raiders' loss to the Buccaneers this past Sunday. O'Connell now has two more opportunities to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Falcons. If O'Connell is unavailable for the contest, Desmond Ridder would be in line to draw the Week 15 start at QB for Las Vegas.

Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
