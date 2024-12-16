Aidan O'Connell Injury: Inactive, but emergency third QB

O'Connell (knee) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Falcons, but he's available as the Raiders' emergency third quarterback behind Desmond Ridder and Carter Bradley.

O'Connell was deemed a non-participant in practice Thursday through Saturday and approached the contest listed as questionable, but the bone bruise to his left knee that he sustained during Week 14 action will end up sidelining the QB on Monday. In O'Connell's place, Ridder is in line to make his first start for the Raiders, while O'Connell will target a potential return to action this coming Sunday versus the Jaguars.