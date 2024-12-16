Fantasy Football
Aidan O'Connell headshot

Aidan O'Connell Injury: Looks like game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

O'Connell (knee) will decide during pregame warmups Monday whether he'll play versus the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

O'Connell didn't practice at all during the week due to a knee issue he picked up in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, so Las Vegas is preparing as though 2022 third-rounder Desmond Ridder will start at quarterback in Week 15. Whoever steps under center for the Raiders on Monday will be looking at an Atlanta defense that's been less than impressive so far this season, especially against the pass.

Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders
