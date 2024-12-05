Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aidan O'Connell headshot

Aidan O'Connell Injury: Misses Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

O'Connell (illness) didn't practice Thursday.

O'Connell practiced fully Wednesday, but his absence a day later makes his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers worth tracking. Friday's injury report will reveal whether there's any chance that the illness that sidelined O'Connell on Thursday could affect his Week 14 availability. Desmond Ridder is the Raiders' backup QB, with Carter Bradley on the team's practice squad.

Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now