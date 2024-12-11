Fantasy Football
Aidan O'Connell headshot

Aidan O'Connell Injury: Monday status TBD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Head coach Antonio Pierce noted that O'Connell (knee) is in line to participate in Wednesday's walk-through, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

When asked whether O'Connell will start Monday night against the Falcons, Pierce said it depends on how the QB looks at practice this week. If O'Connell isn't available for Week 15 action, however, Desmond Ridder would be in line to start in his place.

Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders
