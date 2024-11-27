Aidan O'Connell Injury: Named as Week 13 Starter

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that O'Connell (thumb) will start Friday's game at Kansas City, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

The Raiders listed O'Connell as a full practice participant Tuesday, one day after designating him from a return from injured reserve. They apparently plan to activated him from IR before Friday's game and put him back in the starting role. O'Connell took the job from Gardner Minshew (collarbone) going into Week 6 but then suffered a fractured thumb on his throwing hand in his second start, Week 7. Minshew has started each subsequent game, with Desmond Ridder subbing in a couple of times, including this past Sunday against Denver when Minshew suffered a season-ending injury.