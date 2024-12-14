Aidan O'Connell Injury: No practice, still questionable

O'Connell (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Falcons, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell didn't practice all week, but the Raiders are evidently giving the second-year quarterback every avenue possible to return Monday from an injury, later discovered to be a bone bruise, that was so serious it required an MRI earlier in the week. In the event O'Connell can't play, Las Vegas would likely turn to Desmond Ridder against his former team. Expect more clarification regarding O'Connell's status to come before the 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff Monday.