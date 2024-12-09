Aidan O'Connell Injury: Not yet ruled out for Week 15

O'Connell has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee following an MRI undergone Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

O'Connell was forced out of Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers with an air cast on his left leg, and he had to be carted off the field. All things considered, being diagnosed with only a bone bruise is a near best-case scenario for the second-year quarterback. Head coach Antonio Pierce said Monday he expects Desmond Ridder to start versus Atlanta on Monday Night Football, but it looks like O'Connell still could have a chance to start Week 15 if he can log a good week of practice.