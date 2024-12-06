Aidan O'Connell Injury: Resumes practicing in full

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that O'Connell (illness) will be a full participant in practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell missed practice Thursday due to an illness, but he's now back on full track for Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers. Pierce said the same is true of No. 1 wideout Jakobi Meyers, who sat out Thursday due to an ankle issue. It will be to the notable benefit of O'Connell -- who completed 23 of 35 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions during last week's 19-17 loss to the Chiefs -- to have Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers, his two top targets, both healthy versus Tampa Bay.