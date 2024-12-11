Aidan O'Connell Injury: Slated to practice Wednesday

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said that O'Connell (knee) is in line to participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Though O'Connell's presence on the field in any capacity three days after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Pierce wouldn't commit to the quarterback being available for the Raiders' Week 15 matchup with the Falcons on Monday night. Pierce noted that how O'Connell looks in practice this week will be the deciding factor in whether he starts this week, and if the second-year signal-caller isn't available to play, the Raiders would turn to Desmond Ridder to direct the offense.