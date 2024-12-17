Aidan O'Connell Injury: Trending toward Week 16 return

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Tuesday that O'Connell (knee) is "trending upwards to play" Sunday against Jacksonville, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell was inactive for Monday night's loss to the Falcons, but he was cleared to operate as Las Vegas' emergency third quarterback. Desmond Ridder struggled in his spot start versus Atlanta, throwing for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 15-9 loss. A return to the lineup on O'Connell's part could help spark things on offense for the Raiders, which would be especially notable for rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who was limited to three catches for 35 yards (on six targets) with Ridder under center Monday.