Aidan O'Connell News: Enters in relief again

O'Connell completed 10 of 20 passes for 93 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

For the second time in the last three games, O'Connell replaced Gardner Minshew. O'Connell took over late in the third quarter and led four uneven possessions. He did lead a touchdown drive, during which he went 8-for-11 for 79 yards, though it came in garbage time and he rarely pushed the ball down the field. O'Connell also threw an interception and had a three-and-out. Despite O'Connell's ineffectiveness, coach Antonio Pierce declined to name a starter for a Week 6 matchup against the Steelers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.