Aidan O'Connell News: Good to go against Bucs

O'Connell (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell missed practice Thursday but returned to full participation and is good to go for Sunday's game. He'll face a Buccaneers defense that's allowing the third-most passing yards per game in the NFL, but it remains to be seen if O'Connell will be joined by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers or running back Alexander Mattison, who are both listed as questionable due to ankle injuries.