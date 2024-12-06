Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aidan O'Connell headshot

Aidan O'Connell News: Good to go against Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

O'Connell (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell missed practice Thursday but returned to full participation and is good to go for Sunday's game. He'll face a Buccaneers defense that's allowing the third-most passing yards per game in the NFL, but it remains to be seen if O'Connell will be joined by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers or running back Alexander Mattison, who are both listed as questionable due to ankle injuries.

Aidan O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now