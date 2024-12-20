Aidan O'Connell News: No Week 16 injury designation

O'Connell (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully this week.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, head coach Antonio Pierce noted earlier Friday that O'Connell "should be good to go" and start Sunday versus Jacksonville. With the QB subsequently maintaining his full participation level and avoiding a Week 16 injury designation, O'Connell is poised to return the lineup after being inactive for this past Monday's loss to the Falcons, a game started by Desmond Ridder.