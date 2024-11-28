Aidan O'Connell News: Officially activated off IR

O'Connell (thumb) was activated off injured reserve Thursday ahead of Friday's game against the Chiefs.

O'Connell's activation corresponds with fellow quarterback Gardner Minshew (collarbone) landing on IR. O'Connell was deemed a full participant on the Raiders' injury report Tuesday through Thursday and heads into Friday without a designation, lining him up to start against Kansas City. Prior to hurting his thumb, O'Connell had made completed 52 of 82 passes for 455 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions over four games.