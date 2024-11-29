Aidan O'Connell News: Strong game marred by miscue
O'Connell completed 23 of 35 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and netted no gain on one rush in the Raiders' 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Friday. He also lost a fumble.
Seeing his first action since Week 7 due to a thumb injury, O'Connell arguably outplayed Patrick Mahomes but still saw the Raiders come up short partly through his own doing. O'Connell's passing yardage total was easily a new career high, and his multi-touchdown tally, which consisted of second-half scoring tosses to Brock Bowers (33 yards) and Tre Tucker (58 yards), was his first of the 2024 season. The second-year signal-caller also spread the ball around to seven different targets, but he wasn't ready for a shotgun snap with 15 seconds remaining at the Chiefs' 38-yard line and saw the ball eventually end up in the hands of Kansas City's Nick Bolton for a game-ending turnover. Despite the heartbreaking finish, O'Connell's overall performance and his chemistry with Bowers (10-140-1) was particularly encouraging, and he therefore carries a bright fantasy outlook into a Week 14 road interconference clash against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 8.