Aiden Fisher News: Heads to Houston

The Texans selected Fisher in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 243rd overall.

The Texans took a linebacker for the second time on Day 3, as they previously selected Wade Woodaz out of Clemson in the fourth round. Fisher piled up 215 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks over his final two seasons at Indiana, earning All-American honors in in both seasons during the process. He's undersized (6-foot-1, 232 pounds) but has solid range as a run stopper and in coverage. Fisher should be a versatile option for the Texans' defense, and he should at least be a special-teams contributor as a rookie.