Ainias Smith News: Inactive for wild-card round

Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Packers.

With the Eagles having nothing to play for in the regular-season finale against the Giants, Smith saw an expanded role on offense while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith rested. Smith played a season-high 47 snaps on offense and finished with four catches (on six targets) for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 win. With higher stakes on the line Sunday, Smith will observe the game in street clothes while the Eagles go with a wide receiver corps of Brown, Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Parris Campbell.