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AJ Barner Injury: Sidelined at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Barner (undisclosed) is not participating in OTAs on Wednesday while recovering from what Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald alluded to as offseason procedures, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Barner played through shoulder and ankle injuries last season, but he nonetheless suited up for all 17 regular-season games while totaling a 52-519-6 line on 68 targets. The 2024 fourth-rounder also operated as the TE1 for all three of the Seahawks' postseason games. Macdonald said Barner will "probably" be available for training camp and is "itching to get out there." With Barner sidelined for OTAs, however, 2025 second-round pick Elijah Arroyo has reportedly impressed and begun taking a step forward in his development. While Barner remains No. 1 tight end for Seattle's offense entering the 2026 campaign, it's possible Arroyo will earn an increased target share in Year 2.

AJ Barner
Seattle Seahawks
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