Barner caught his lone target for 13 yards in Thursday's 36-24 loss to the 49ers.

The rookie fourth-round pick has caught just one pass in back-to-back games, and he now has seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown through six games. Barner and Pharaoh Brown are splitting time behind lead tight end Noah Fant, and neither player has made enough of an impact as a pass-catcher to separate himself.