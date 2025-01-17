AJ Barner News: Finds paydirt four times as rookie

Barner caught 30 passes (38 targets) for 245 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games with the Seahawks in 2024.

Barner operated as the Seahawks' No. 2 tight end behind Noah Fant. The rookie fourth-round pick managed to finish third among all Seahawks pass-catchers with four touchdowns despite never recording more than 34 yards in a game. Fant has one year remaining on his contract, meaning Barner will likely serve as the No. 2 once again in 2025.