AJ Barner News: Just two catches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 5:23pm

Barner caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.

Barner has served as the No. 1 tight end in each of the last two games with Noah Fant (groin) inactive. A rookie fourth-round pick, Barner has six catches for 42 yards over those two games. Thus, Barner's fantasy upside isn't that clear even if Fant is out again in Week 12 versus the Cardinals.

