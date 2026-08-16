AJ Barner News: Not used in preseason opener

Barner was rested for Seattle's 17-7 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Saturday.

Most of Seattle's starters sat out Saturday's preseason opener, with Barner among them. Backup TEs Elijah Arroyo, Nick Vannet and Nick Kallerup each had one catch Saturday, and Eric Saubert is also competing for a roster spot at the position. Barner seems entrenched atop the depth chart on the heels of a sophomore regular season in which he caught 52 of 68 targets for 519 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions, though Arroyo was a second-round pick in 2025 and is hoping to earn a larger role in his second season, much like Barner did a year ago.