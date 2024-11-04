AJ Barner News: Reels in four passes

Barner caught four of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams.

Lead tight end Noah Fant (groin) was inactive, leading to Barner handling a 91 percent snap share. Barner was clearly part of the game plan but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. The Seahawks are on bye in Week 10, and Fant could remain out in Week 11 versus the 49ers, which would make Barner an intriguing deep-league option.