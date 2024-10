Barner caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Barner was minimally involved Sunday, playing just 15 of the Seahawks' 58 offensive snaps as the No. 2 tight end behind Noah Fant. The 22-year-old rookie has now recorded six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown through the first five games of the 2024 campaign. Barner should be ignored for fantasy purposes as the Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 6.