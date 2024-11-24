AJ Barner News: Remaining top tight end Sunday

Barner is slated to remain the top option at tight end for the Seahawks in Sunday's game against the Cardinals with Noah Fant (groin) inactive for the contest.

The rookie fourth-round pick wasn't able to do much with expanded opportunity during Fant's first two absences in Weeks 9 and 11, generating a modest 6-42 line on 11 targets. Nevertheless, Barner should continue to profile as the top pass-catching option at his position versus Arizona, with veteran Pharaoh Brown also mixing in.