AJ Barner News: Scores in comeback win

Barner caught two passes (two targets) for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.

With Noah Fant (groin) back in the lineup, Barner reverted to No. 2 tight-end duties, recording a 40 percent snap share. Barner -- a rookie fourth-round pick -- reeled in a 12-yard pass from Geno Smith in the second quarter to get the Seahawks on the scoreboard. He doesn't have much upside in his current role unless he finds the end zone.