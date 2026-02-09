All four of Barner's catches went for first downs, and he finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Cooper Kupp (61). Barner's first postseason touchdown -- a 16-yard reception where he was wide open -- essentially put the game away for the Seahawks in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks trusted the second-year tight end with blocking and pass-catching duties all season, and he finished with 58 receptions for 586 yards and seven touchdowns across 20 games, including the postseason. He should be the leader for the No. 1 tight-end role in 2026 despite the addition of Elijah Arroyo -- a second-round pick in 2025.