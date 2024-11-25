Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
AJ Barner headshot

AJ Barner News: Three short catches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Barner caught three of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

Barner served as the Seahawks' top tight end with Noah Fant (knee) inactive. Through three games as the starter, Barner generated just nine receptions for 61 yards. Fant has a good chance to return in Week 13 versus the Jets, which would make Barner the No. 2 tight end again, where he previously hovered around a 40 percent snap share.

AJ Barner
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now