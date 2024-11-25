AJ Barner News: Three short catches in win

Barner caught three of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

Barner served as the Seahawks' top tight end with Noah Fant (knee) inactive. Through three games as the starter, Barner generated just nine receptions for 61 yards. Fant has a good chance to return in Week 13 versus the Jets, which would make Barner the No. 2 tight end again, where he previously hovered around a 40 percent snap share.