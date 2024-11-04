Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Brown (knee) will be considered day-to-day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown's tests on his knee came back clean, and Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer had previously reported that Brown wasn't looking at an extended absence. It sounds like Brown might have a real shot to play next Sunday against the Cowboys despite not playing the second half against the Jaguars in Week 9.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
