A.J. Brown Injury: Considered day-to-day
Brown (knee) will be considered day-to-day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown's tests on his knee came back clean, and Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer had previously reported that Brown wasn't looking at an extended absence. It sounds like Brown might have a real shot to play next Sunday against the Cowboys despite not playing the second half against the Jaguars in Week 9.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now