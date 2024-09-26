A.J. Brown Injury: Doesn't practice again Thursday

Brown (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

Brown and fellow WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) haven't mixed into any drills so far this week, leaving both trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's visit to the Buccaneers. Friday's injury report could clear up any questions about Brown heading into the weekend, and if he misses a third straight game, the Eagles' receiving corps would be thinned out, especially if Smith also is inactive. With Britain Covey's (shoulder) placement on IR earlier this week, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and practice-squad members Parris Campbell, Danny Gray, Kyle Philips, John Ross and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint would be the candidates to hold down the fort at wide receiver for Philadelphia in Week 4.