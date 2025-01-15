Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown headshot

A.J. Brown Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Brown (knee/rest) didn't practice Wednesday.

Brown continues to manage a knee issue, with the wideout indicating that his non-participation Wednesday is part of that plan and that he's slated to practice Thursday, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Assuming no setbacks, look for Brown to practice fully by Friday and approach Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams without an injury designation.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
