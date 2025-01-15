A.J. Brown Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Brown (knee/rest) didn't practice Wednesday.
Brown continues to manage a knee issue, with the wideout indicating that his non-participation Wednesday is part of that plan and that he's slated to practice Thursday, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Assuming no setbacks, look for Brown to practice fully by Friday and approach Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams without an injury designation.
