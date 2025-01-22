A.J. Brown Injury: Listed as limited in walk-through
Brown (knee/rest) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Brown continues to manage a knee issue, but the wideout has been available for both of the Eagles' playoff contests and we don't expect that to change in Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Commanders. Barring any setbacks, look for the wideout to practice fully by Friday and head into the weekend without an injury designation.
