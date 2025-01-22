A.J. Brown Injury: Listed as limited in walkthrough
Brown (knee/rest) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Brown continues to manage a knee issue, but the wideout has been available for both of the Eagles' playoff contests thus far and should be ready to go for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders. Expect Brown to put in a full practice by Friday and head into the weekend without an injury designation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now