A.J. Brown Injury: Listed as non-participant

Brown (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

The Eagles confirmed that both Brown and DeVonta Smith (concussion) missed Wednesday's walkthrough, leaving Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell and Johnny Wilson as the top wide receivers. Brown hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring Sept. 13, and the continued absences suggest he's in real danger of missing a third straight game when the Eagles play at Tampa Bay on Sunday.