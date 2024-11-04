A.J. Brown Injury: Not looking at extended absence

Brown (knee) is not expected to miss a significant amount of time, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Nick Sirianni refused to address the status of Brown in his session with the media Monday. Brown came out of the locker room after halftime but quickly went back down the tunnel early in the third quarter before the Eagles even took the field on offense. His day was over, and Brown was ruled out for the remainder of the Week 9 contest. Brown underwent an MRI on Monday, but it sounds like he avoided a serious injury. It's unclear what his availability will be for next Sunday's date with the Cowboys. Philly will return to practice Wednesday.