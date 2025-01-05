Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
A.J. Brown headshot

A.J. Brown Injury: Not playing in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Brown (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though he was listed as doubtful with a knee injury before being included on the Eagles' 11-player inactive list, Brown's absence is likely rest-related more than anything. The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and won't expose Brown to an injury in a meaningless regular-season finale. Brown should be ready to play a full complement of snaps in the Eagles' wild-card game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now