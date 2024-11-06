A.J. Brown Injury: Officially limited Wednesday
Brown (knee) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.
After missing the second half of this past Sunday's win against the Jaguars due to a knee injury, Brown underwent an MRI that eventually revealed the issue to be a minor one that left him day-to-day. With a capped session behind him to start Week 10 prep, he's at least put himself on a path to being active Sunday in Dallas. Brown will have two more chances to get back to full participation this week.
