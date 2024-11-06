Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown Injury: Practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Brown (knee) is practicing Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Brown got good news from an MRI after missing the second half of a 28-23 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. A Monday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter deemed the wideout day-to-day, with practice participation Wednesday now confirming Brown's injury is minor. Even a limited session puts him on the right track to play this Sunday at Dallas.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles

