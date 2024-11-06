A.J. Brown Injury: Practicing Wednesday

Brown (knee) is practicing Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Brown got good news from an MRI after missing the second half of a 28-23 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. A Monday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter deemed the wideout day-to-day, with practice participation Wednesday now confirming Brown's injury is minor. Even a limited session puts him on the right track to play this Sunday at Dallas.