A.J. Brown Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday
Brown (knee/rest) didn't practice Wednesday.
Brown continues to manage a knee issue, with the wideout indicating that his lack of participation Wednesday was planned before he returns to the field Thursday, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. If he doesn't practice fully Thursday, Brown will likely do so Friday and approach Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams without an injury designation.
