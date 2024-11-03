A.J. Brown Injury: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Brown left Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a knee injury.
Just before halftime, Brown was slow to get to his feet following a hit, and he didn't take the field for the second half, instead remaining in the locker room. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 9 with two catches (on four targets) for 36 yards. DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson are the current healthy wide receivers for the Eagles.
