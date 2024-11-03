Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
A.J. Brown headshot

A.J. Brown Injury: Won't return against Jaguars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Brown was deemed questionable to return around halftime, and he has been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game. Further updates on Brown's knee injury will likely surface after the game. The Eagles have two NFC East rivalry games in the next 11 days, as they will travel to Dallas in Week 10 before hosting the Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Week 11.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now