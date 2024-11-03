A.J. Brown Injury: Won't return against Jaguars

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Brown was deemed questionable to return around halftime, and he has been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game. Further updates on Brown's knee injury will likely surface after the game. The Eagles have two NFC East rivalry games in the next 11 days, as they will travel to Dallas in Week 10 before hosting the Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Week 11.